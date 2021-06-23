7News First Alert Weather: Heat continues through Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend ☂

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clouds will increase across Texoma with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.

On Thursday, mostly sunny skies with highs soaring around 100 degrees. This could be our first official 100° day for the City of Lawton, although it will feel even warmer with heat indices ranging anywhere from104° to 106°. It’ll be breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. Temperatures are expected to remain a few degrees above average on Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A few showers and storms are possible Friday evening as the front moves into the state of Oklahoma. However, the coverage of showers and storms will increase in coverage throughout the weekend as the front moves overhead. Models are suggesting rain totals ranging anywhere from 0.50-2.00′'. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out. Plus, a secondary front will move in following the initial front keeping scattered showers and storms in the forecast to kick off next week.

