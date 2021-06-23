Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: So long brief cool down, Summer’s back ☀

Another cold front increases rain chances over the weekend
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Wednesday, a warm front will lift north and across Texoma allowing for a rapid warmup into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. This will allow dewpoints to get back into the 70s, which will make it feel sticky outside. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 103-105 degrees.

A ridge of high pressure will build back overhead through Friday. As a result, high temperatures will top out near 100 and feels-like temperatures will be 5-7 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature.

An approaching cold front will initiate a few showers and storms for parts of Texoma late Friday evening. As the front moves closer to kick off the weekend showers and storms will increase in coverage. An isolated strong/severe storm can’t be ruled out.

