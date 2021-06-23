All-American Blood Drive set for Thursday, Friday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is set to host the “All American Blood Drive” in Lawton this week.

It will be at Laugh Out Loud on Quanah Parker Trailway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, June 24 and 25.

Each donor gets a $5 game card and is entered to win a birthday party package.

while supplies last, donors could also get a limited edition t-shirt and their choice of tickets for Science Museum Oklahoma, Frontier City, or Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Donors will also have a chance to win a weekend trip for four to a Texas Rangers game.

