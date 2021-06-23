Expert Connections
Best Warrior Competition continues on Fort Sill

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Best Warrior Competition continued Wednesday.

Six of the best soldiers and non-commissioned officers at the Fires Center of Excellence are competing against each other in a week-long series of events to crown the post’s Best Warrior.

“This morning they began at three in the morning to do night line navigation,” Master Sergeant John Kelly said. “They had to find their points in the dark, and we transitioned this morning to daytime navigation to find their points in the daytime.”

Wednesday they also went out to Camp Eagle, where the competitors did a medical challenge with dummies and other medical gear to simulate real-world scenarios.

