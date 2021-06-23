Change of Command ceremony held at Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Change of Command Ceremony for the 140th Field Artillery Battalion was held Wednesday at Fort Sill.

Lieutenant Colonel Shannon P. Aseron turned over command of the unit to Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Chae.

Aseron will be staying at Fort Sill, where she will be serving in the office of Air Defense Artillery.

This event was attended by Fort Sill leadership, as well as the Artillery Half Section horses.

The 77th U-S Army Band provided music for the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.