Council tables hotel/motel tax allocations item again

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Lawton City Council meeting on Tuesday, members revisited an agenda item concerning hotel/motel tax allocations.

It was tabled at the last meeting after council learned the proposed distribution of hotel/motel tax funds to organizations would give the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation nothing and the Chamber of Commerce $750,000.

Eight community members came forward to speak on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce’s need for funding.

LEDC Chairman Ron Nance also asked council to find money for the corporation.

Members ultimately decided to, once again, table the item until the next meeting when staff can provide more information about where that funding could come from.

