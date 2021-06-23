COVID back at CCMH after a week without the virus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials are cautiously optimistic after celebrating being a COVID free hospital last week, but now, they’re back up to three coronavirus patients.

Dr. Scott Michener said it didn’t last long, and their numbers are certainly lower than at the peak of the pandemic, but by no means are we out of the woods.

From zero to three cases in a matter of days, it’s a sign COVID still lingers but doesn’t discourage local health officials, especially when compared to the over 60 COVID cases at the height of the pandemic.

“The colds and flus and coronaviruses don’t like the summer heat,” he said. “They don’t like us being outdoors. They don’t like all the things that are going on right now, and some of it - a lot of it - has to do with vaccination.”

Plus as cases decrease, they’re seeing fewer people come in for testing.

“It’s really hard to know our positivity rate now because testing’s really dropped off, summertime, people kind of get sick. The Health Department’s doing less testing. We’re doing less testing so that might kind of skew some of the numbers what we’re seeing,” he said.

He said for the 12 to 65 age group, Comanche County ranks as one of the lowest vaccinated counties in Oklahoma, even though the vaccine is widely available for free.

That’s why he’s continuing to urge people to get it.

“We’re very cautiously optimistic,” he said. “We’re happy where we are. We’re extremely proud of the health department and healthcare system and our nurses and everyone that’s done the thing.”

He expects the delta variant we’ve been hearing about to ramp up in Oklahoma soon.

It’s 20 times more contagious than the alpha variant.

He believes it will largely be unvaccinated individuals who contract the virus.

“We just have to embrace the people that have reasons to not want to get vaccinated and try to learn what their reasons are and maybe educate them to a point where they feel comfortable getting vaccinated,” he said.

You can get your COVID vaccination at the Comanche County Health Department, Lawton Community Health Center Midtown and other CCMH clinics.

