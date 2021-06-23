Emergency services training for mass casualty events

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local first responders are better equipped to handle a mass casualty event at the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport after a training exercise.

Lawton Fire, Police, and EMT’s practiced what to do if a plane crash happened in the area.

They worked together to treat and transport wounded passengers from the crash to safety, identified what was wrong with each victim, and how severe the injury was.

That allowed them to know who needed to be attended to first.

As terrible as a plane crash can be, Airport Director Barbara McNally said it’s something emergency services need to be prepared for.

“We have airplanes that are coming in, and I once had an inspector tell me that’s it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. You have to be prepared for any kind of emergency, especially when you’ve got air carriers, and you’ve got people on board,” McNally said.

Usually, planning these trainings can take up to nine months, but because of the Coronavirus Pandemic they only had two weeks.

“In years past, we completely played the exercise out. We have people, we have participates, actors, that are moulage. We put their injuries on them use face paint and stuff like that, and we actually treat those patients, we load them up we stimulate treating them, and we transport them local hospitals, and so forth.” Comanche County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Director Jamie Hennessee said.

Although the simulations add to the experience not having those features this time allowed departments to focus on communication with each other.

“The big part on these things are making sure you understand how the situation needs to flow, and so we really focused on that today. You have to remember that patient care is what we all do every single day, so we do understand that part, we deal with that part everyday. It’s the event like this that we’re not familiar with,” Hennessee said.

Hennessee felt like the training went smooth.

Assistant Chief for the Lawton Fire Department couldn’t get agree more, he feels like everyone is prepared if the disaster happened.

“I felt like we hit all points as far as treatment, transport, and how we handled the situation with the plane crash,” Mike McDaniel said.

