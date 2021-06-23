First Alert Forecast (6/23AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With an increase in moisture overnight clouds have developed. Cloud cover thankfully won’t stick around! They’ll taper off by midday and we’ll be left with sunny skies and hotter conditions! With dewpoints (moisture) in the low to mid, air temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s this will bring heat indices over 100 degrees for most of the area. These values will approach the heat advisory criteria of 105° but thankfully with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph (gusts into the upper 20s and low 30s), this will give some relief to the heat today.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with clear skies. Surface temperatures and dewpoints will continue to increase Thursday afternoon! Air temperatures mainly into the triple digits with some upper 90s out east. It’ll feel rather gross out there tomorrow with feels like temperatures above 105° and with heat indices likely exceeding the advisory criteria across a good portion of the area, I expect that one will likely see one issued either later tonight or overnight. Breezy south winds are expected at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher.

Friday will have a similar weather pattern to Thursday’s forecast! The weather pattern shifts by Friday evening as a cold front enters into the region. Showers and storms during the afternoon will stay north of I-40 but more will develop into the evening being isolated to widely scattered. For our viewing area more rain and storms will come on Saturday.

During the day on Saturday, the cold front should end up somewhere near I-44 by midday. With enough moisture and instability present, showers will redevelop during the afternoon and evening and again overnight. It is unknown how much juice will be left in the atmosphere from the storms the night before but as of right now, the threat for severe weather on Saturday would be sufficient enough for organized storms. Another concern that is a bit fuzzy at this moment is exact placement of heavy rainfall.

