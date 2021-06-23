Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast (6/23AM)

Today's forecast will be feeling more like summer-time!
Today's forecast will be feeling more like summer-time!
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With an increase in moisture overnight clouds have developed. Cloud cover thankfully won’t stick around! They’ll taper off by midday and we’ll be left with sunny skies and hotter conditions! With dewpoints (moisture) in the low to mid, air temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s this will bring heat indices over 100 degrees for most of the area. These values will approach the heat advisory criteria of 105° but thankfully with breezy south winds at 10 to 20mph (gusts into the upper 20s and low 30s), this will give some relief to the heat today.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with clear skies. Surface temperatures and dewpoints will continue to increase Thursday afternoon! Air temperatures mainly into the triple digits with some upper 90s out east. It’ll feel rather gross out there tomorrow with feels like temperatures above 105° and with heat indices likely exceeding the advisory criteria across a good portion of the area, I expect that one will likely see one issued either later tonight or overnight. Breezy south winds are expected at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher.

Friday will have a similar weather pattern to Thursday’s forecast! The weather pattern shifts by Friday evening as a cold front enters into the region. Showers and storms during the afternoon will stay north of I-40 but more will develop into the evening being isolated to widely scattered. For our viewing area more rain and storms will come on Saturday.

During the day on Saturday, the cold front should end up somewhere near I-44 by midday. With enough moisture and instability present, showers will redevelop during the afternoon and evening and again overnight. It is unknown how much juice will be left in the atmosphere from the storms the night before but as of right now, the threat for severe weather on Saturday would be sufficient enough for organized storms. Another concern that is a bit fuzzy at this moment is exact placement of heavy rainfall.

Have a good Wednesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Domonique Cooper
Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton
Fire and police responded to an overturned truck Tuesday afternoon.
Delivery truck overturns on I-44 in Lawton
Dante Triplett
Man charged in connection to Lawton day care fire

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: So long brief cool down, Summer’s back ☀
Ample sunshine today with warmer temperatures than yesterday but still below average for...
First Alert 7 Forecast
Ample sunshine today with warmer temperatures than yesterday but still below average for...
First Alert Forecast (6/22AM)
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: The cool down won’t last long before the summertime heat returns ⛱