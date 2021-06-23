Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Freedom Festival set for this weekend

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park is right around the corner.

This year’s festival will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

There will be live music by the 77th Army Band.

Food trucks and vendors will be set up at the event.

It will end with a fireworks show expected to start around 9:45.

If you’ve never been before, make sure to bring your lawn chairs.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
Domonique Cooper
Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Fire and police responded to an overturned truck Tuesday afternoon.
Delivery truck overturns on I-44 in Lawton
Allen Pankratz, seen here after an arrest in 2019, has been charged with lewd or indecent acts...
Warrant issued for lewd or indecent acts to a child in Comanche County

Latest News

Local first responders are better equipped to handle a mass casualty event at the Lawton Fort...
Emergency services training for mass casualty events
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat continues through Friday with increasing rain chances this weekend ☂
A change of command ceremony was held Wednesday at Fort Sill.
Change of Command ceremony held at Fort Sill
Crews are working to correct water main issues that left the portion of road in an unsafe...
Part of Gore Boulevard in Lawton closed for construction