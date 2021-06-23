Freedom Festival set for this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park is right around the corner.

This year’s festival will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

There will be live music by the 77th Army Band.

Food trucks and vendors will be set up at the event.

It will end with a fireworks show expected to start around 9:45.

If you’ve never been before, make sure to bring your lawn chairs.

