Freedom Festival set for this weekend
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Freedom Festival at Elmer Thomas Park is right around the corner.
This year’s festival will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.
There will be live music by the 77th Army Band.
Food trucks and vendors will be set up at the event.
It will end with a fireworks show expected to start around 9:45.
If you’ve never been before, make sure to bring your lawn chairs.
