Houston hospital workers fired, resign over COVID-19 vaccine

More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return...
More than 150 hospital employees are out of work after a judge told them they couldn't return without COVID-19 vaccines.(Source: KTRK/Houston Methodist via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) — More than 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine have been fired or resigned after a judge dismissed an employee lawsuit over the vaccine requirement.

A spokesperson for the Houston Methodist system said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were terminated on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit filed by employees over the requirement.

The judge said that if employees of the hospital system didn’t like the requirement, they could go work elsewhere.

The hospital workers who filed the lawsuit have already appealed the judge’s dismissal to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

