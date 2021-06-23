Lawton fire crews called out to Tuesday night fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s unknown what caused a fire at a building on Southwest 14th place in Lawton Tuesday night.

Lawton fire crews were called out to the structure in the 1700 block of 14th Place around 9:30 P.M.

The building where crews were called out to was boarded up.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated about this fire as we learn more about it.

