Lawton fire crews called out to Tuesday night fire

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s unknown what caused a fire at a building on Southwest 14th place in Lawton Tuesday night.

Lawton fire crews were called out to the structure in the 1700 block of 14th Place around 9:30 P.M.

The building where crews were called out to was boarded up.

You can count on 7News to keep you updated about this fire as we learn more about it.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

