Lecture in Lawton to focus on Fair Housing Act

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library and Fort Sill Housing Services Office will host a lecture about the Fair Housing Act.

The lecture, set to take place Thursday, is part of an ongoing attempt to address housing-related issues for active duty soldiers and veterans as well as Oklahoma residents.

It starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lawton Public Library and is scheduled to run until 11:30.

The library is asking for people to RSVP due to limited seating.

You can RSVP by reaching out to Mickey Hinds at mickey.hinds@laok.org or 918-417-2943.

