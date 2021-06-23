Lecture in Lawton to focus on Fair Housing Act
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library and Fort Sill Housing Services Office will host a lecture about the Fair Housing Act.
The lecture, set to take place Thursday, is part of an ongoing attempt to address housing-related issues for active duty soldiers and veterans as well as Oklahoma residents.
It starts at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lawton Public Library and is scheduled to run until 11:30.
The library is asking for people to RSVP due to limited seating.
You can RSVP by reaching out to Mickey Hinds at mickey.hinds@laok.org or 918-417-2943.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.