Mangum woman killed in Greer County crash

GREER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A 20-year-old from Mangum was killed in a crash Tuesday.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol crash report, Maci Springsteen was driving a 2018 Nissan Maxima heading south on U.S. 283 west of Willow Tuesday afternoon when she went off the road to the right, overcorrected and then the car rolled several times.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Springsteen was ejected in the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.