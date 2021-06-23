OBI president addresses blood shortage in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A nationwide blood shortage has reached Oklahoma.

Blood donations have reached emergency low levels and donation center hours have been extended-- due to the severity of the situation.

Dr. John Armitage, the president and CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute, came to Lawton Wednesday and talked about the shortage.

Dr. Armitage said the Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for donors to stop by ahead of the Fourth of July.

Donating blood takes about an hour and can save up to three lives.

“If you’ve received and not given this is your time to step up,” Dr. Armitage said. “You were a beneficiary. It’s time to pay it back because the system is broken.”

Dr. Armitage encouraged everyone to check the updated guidelines to see if you are eligible to help save lives.

He said the shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital usage.

The local blood supply is currently at a one to two day supply, well below the usual four to five day threshold.

Donors can find locations to donate at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

Appointments are not needed.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.