LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both westbound lanes of West Gore Boulevard are currently closed from 15th to 17th Streets.

Crews are working to correct water main issues that left the portion of road in an unsafe condition.

Westbound travel is expected to resume June 29.

Drivers should adhere to all traffic signage placed in the area.

