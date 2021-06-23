Seminar to address ‘Your health in a post-pandemic world’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is offering a community-wide seminar about life after the Coronavirus pandemic.

The seminar, titled “Your health in a post-pandemic world,” is set to take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Lawton Country Club at 4601 West Gore Boulevard. It is free to attend.

Dr. Michael Oliver, an emergency medicine specialist, will address why people should make health their top priority going forward, and will also address precautions hospitals have taken to ensure patients and visitors are safe.

Reservations can be made online here or by calling 580-531-4740.

