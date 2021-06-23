Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Seminar to address ‘Your health in a post-pandemic world’

Southwestern Medical Center is offering a community-wide seminar about life post-pandemic.
Southwestern Medical Center is offering a community-wide seminar about life post-pandemic.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is offering a community-wide seminar about life after the Coronavirus pandemic.

The seminar, titled “Your health in a post-pandemic world,” is set to take place from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at the Lawton Country Club at 4601 West Gore Boulevard. It is free to attend.

Dr. Michael Oliver, an emergency medicine specialist, will address why people should make health their top priority going forward, and will also address precautions hospitals have taken to ensure patients and visitors are safe.

Reservations can be made online here or by calling 580-531-4740.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
Domonique Cooper
Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton
Third person dies from Stephens County crash
Fire and police responded to an overturned truck Tuesday afternoon.
Delivery truck overturns on I-44 in Lawton
Allen Pankratz, seen here after an arrest in 2019, has been charged with lewd or indecent acts...
Warrant issued for lewd or indecent acts to a child in Comanche County

Latest News

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday at the Lawton Public Library.
Lecture in Lawton to focus on Fair Housing Act
It was tabled at the last meeting after council learned the proposed distribution of...
Council tables hotel/motel tax allocations item again
Hotel Motel tax distributions in Lawton
Hotel Motel tax distributions in Lawton
Mangum woman killed in Greer County crash