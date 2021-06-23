Expert Connections
Veterans to find help in job search at event in Lawton

The event gives veterans a chance to network with employers and find support for their job...
The event gives veterans a chance to network with employers and find support for their job search.(Courtesy Saxum)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A veteran’s job club event is set to take place Thursday morning in Lawton.

It starts at 9:45 a.m. and is set to end at noon at the Lawton American Job Center at 1711 Southwest 11th Street.

The event gives veterans a chance to network with employers and find support for their job search.

From 9:45 to 10, refreshments will be served. From 10:15 to 11, speakers will be giving presentations and at 11, people can take part in breakout rooms with employers.

