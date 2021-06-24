7News First Alert Weather: An active weather pattern kicks off tomorrow evening ahead of another cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and breezy with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be slow to cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.

On Friday, expect lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon with a few showers and storms developing off a surface trough, which could impact parts of Texoma. Isolated strong storms are possible with the main threats including hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts.

On Saturday morning, the front will slowly move south and the rain associated with it is expected to remain along and north of I-40. However, the Low Level Jet will ramp up during the afternoon and evening allowing for scattered-to-numerous showers and storms to develop across Texoma. If you have any plans during the second half of Saturday or Sunday it would be a good idea to have an umbrella or rain coat along with an alternative plan in place if any storm becomes strong or severe. Localized flooding could become an issue starting late Saturday night and last through early next week. This is due to the cold front making little-to-no progress across Texoma, and as a result showers and storms will continue to develop along the boundary. The timing of the front is important because it could change when the heaviest rain bands will arrive. We will keep you update once new model runs become available.

Behind the front temperatures are expected to be unseasonably cool with highs in the low 80s Sunday through Tuesday of next week. A high amount of moisture will remain in place keeping rain chances in the forecast for the next two weeks.

