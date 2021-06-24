Cameron University to host “CU be an accountant”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Accountants and auditors are in critical demand in Oklahoma.

Accounting graduates are able to find high-paying career opportunities ranging from traditional accounting work to banking, finance, management and work in other career sectors.

Students who are interested in learning more about Cameron University’s bachelor of accounting degree program are encouraged to attend “CU Be An Accountant,” a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

You can register for the event on Cameron’s website.

Those who register will receive a secure link to the presentation.

For more information, contact the department of business at business@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2842.

