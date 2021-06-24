Expert Connections
Cameron University to host “CU be an accountant”

By Rhiannon Poolaw and Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Accountants and auditors are in critical demand in Oklahoma.

Accounting graduates are able to find high-paying career opportunities ranging from traditional accounting work to banking, finance, management and work in other career sectors.

Students who are interested in learning more about Cameron University’s bachelor of accounting degree program are encouraged to attend “CU Be An Accountant,” a virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

You can register for the event on Cameron’s website.

Those who register will receive a secure link to the presentation.

For more information, contact the department of business at business@cameron.edu or call 580-581-2842.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

