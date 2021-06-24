Congressman Tom Cole to hold town hall Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Congressman Tom Cole of Oklahoma will host a telephone town hall Thursday evening.

Congressman Cole will answer questions from people in his district about the latest legislative news and updates from Congress.

The call is happening Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.

The phone number to call in is 833-305-1727

If you’d like to sign up to be called directly or listen to a live audio web cast of the event, visit Cole.house.gov/telephone-town-halls.

