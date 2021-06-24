Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo kicks off Thursday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Noon Lions Club’s 40th annual rodeo season starts Thursday with the Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo in Stephens County.

The club said the open rodeo is their biggest fundraiser, and helps them to pay for eye exams and glasses for children in need, in addition to scholarships.

All the action starts Thursday night at 7:30. The rodeo continues through Saturday at the Claud Gill Arena.

Tickets will cost $8 for adults or $3 for kids.

