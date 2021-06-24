Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo kicks off Thursday

The Duncan Noon Lions Club's Open Rodeo starts Thursday night.
The Duncan Noon Lions Club's Open Rodeo starts Thursday night.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw and Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Noon Lions Club’s 40th annual rodeo season starts Thursday with the Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo in Stephens County.

The club said the open rodeo is their biggest fundraiser, and helps them to pay for eye exams and glasses for children in need, in addition to scholarships.

All the action starts Thursday night at 7:30. The rodeo continues through Saturday at the Claud Gill Arena.

Tickets will cost $8 for adults or $3 for kids.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials are cautiously optimistic after celebrating being a...
COVID back at CCMH after a week without the virus
Domonique Cooper
Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton
Mangum woman killed in Greer County crash
Fire crews were called to a house fire on Sedalia Wednesday afternoon.
Crews called to house fire in Lawton

Latest News

A rededication ceremony and ribbon cutting were held for Greer Park in Lawton Thursday.
Rededication ceremony held for Lawton’s Greer Park
Unemployment rate in Oklahoma down to 4%
Congressman Tom Cole is hosting a telephone town hall Thursday evening.
Congressman Tom Cole to hold town hall Thursday
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, June 24th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 24th