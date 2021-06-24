Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Public Library to host teen writing workshop

Duncan Public Library will host a teen writing workshop next week.
Duncan Public Library will host a teen writing workshop next week.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw and Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Public Library will host a Teen Writing Workshop next week.

The workshop focuses on Writing for Video Games and is led by Gary Reddin, the cofounder of Reading Down the Plains.

In the workshop, teens will learn about different forms of video game writing, including branching narratives, dialogue, and quest design.

Reddin will also discuss paths to future careers in game writing.

“We think it’s important to have writing workshops because libraries promote literacy,” Amy Ryker with the Duncan Public Library said, “and obviously reading, writing, literacy are all part of the same thing. We want to be able to give teens in particular skills and confidence for their future and video games are the way of the future.”

Teens 12 and older are invited to come to this free program.

It starts at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

The program is part of Duncan Public Library’s summer reading program, which offers free activities for kids and teens every weekday this summer.

You can call the Duncan Public Library at 580-255-0636 for more information or to register.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials are cautiously optimistic after celebrating being a...
COVID back at CCMH after a week without the virus
Domonique Cooper
Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton
Mangum woman killed in Greer County crash
Fire crews were called to a house fire on Sedalia Wednesday afternoon.
Crews called to house fire in Lawton

Latest News

Tuition to remain the same for Cameron University’s 2021-22 school year
OU Chief Covid Officer addresses Delta strain in Oklahoma
A rededication ceremony and ribbon cutting were held for Greer Park in Lawton Thursday.
Rededication ceremony held for Lawton’s Greer Park
The Duncan Noon Lions Club's Open Rodeo starts Thursday night.
Duncan Noon Lions Open Rodeo kicks off Thursday