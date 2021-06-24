Duncan Public Library to host teen writing workshop

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Public Library will host a Teen Writing Workshop next week.

The workshop focuses on Writing for Video Games and is led by Gary Reddin, the cofounder of Reading Down the Plains.

In the workshop, teens will learn about different forms of video game writing, including branching narratives, dialogue, and quest design.

Reddin will also discuss paths to future careers in game writing.

“We think it’s important to have writing workshops because libraries promote literacy,” Amy Ryker with the Duncan Public Library said, “and obviously reading, writing, literacy are all part of the same thing. We want to be able to give teens in particular skills and confidence for their future and video games are the way of the future.”

Teens 12 and older are invited to come to this free program.

It starts at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 28.

The program is part of Duncan Public Library’s summer reading program, which offers free activities for kids and teens every weekday this summer.

You can call the Duncan Public Library at 580-255-0636 for more information or to register.

