First Alert Forecast (6/24AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a very warm and muggy start to this Thursday morning but it sets us up for what the rest of the day will be looking like. Temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 90s and low 100s and with surface dewpoints high too, this will lead to a very hot day. It’ll feel rather gross out there today with feels like temperatures above 105° for much of the area. Breezy south winds are expected at 10 to 20mph with anticipated gusts higher.

Friday will have a similar weather pattern to Thursday’s forecast! The weather pattern shifts by Friday evening as a cold front enters into the region. Showers and storms during the afternoon will stay north of I-40 but more will develop into the evening which could enter into some northwest counties being isolated to widely scattered. If you find yourself outside today or tomorrow, take those heat safety precautions. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated, don’t forget the sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, etc. and also take breaks from the sun in a shaded or cooled area! Another tip, don’t forget about your furry friends and check on relatives and neighbors.

Showers and storms are looking to fire up to our north so I’m not expecting any precipitation to fall until Friday. As far as heat is concerned Friday afternoon, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than today but still expect hot and humid conditions.

A similar weather pattern will set up by tomorrow afternoon. A surface trough will shift and with enough moisture and convection showers will bubble up during the afternoon and evening hours and slowly move southeastward overnight. Some of these showers will move into our area overnight but best spatial coverage for showers/ thunderstorms will be early Saturday morning. Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be capable of producing small hail and damaging wind gusts on Friday.

As a cold front dives south, it’ll stall somewhere in the vicinity of the Red River. With the atmosphere being “over worked” from the night before, activity initially will be scattered as the front moves in during the late afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will rise into the mid 90s with south to north winds at 10 to 15mph.

There should be enough instability and shear present to where organized storms and supercells will establish themselves until sunset. Rapid development will occur between 9PM-12AM. A wind threat will continue into the overnight hours.

Sunday will be much cooler with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s. The cold front/ boundary will meander and reestablish itself for several days after its initial dive south. With this front lingering around, several more rounds of precipitation into early next week (if not longer) looks very likely. Heavy rainfall appears to be the main concern by this time, especially near the I-44 corridor. If this pattern maintains, a very wet and cool end to June will be possible.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

