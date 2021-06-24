Great Plains Tech Center student places in national skills competition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Great Plains Technology Center student placed in the top 9 in a national Skills-USA competition.

Dakata Price competed in the Action Skills contest.

The competition allows students to show what they’ve learned in their education or career tech program.

Price submitted some of his work he’s done in adobe photoshop that he learned in the graphic design program.

He says he’s spent months working to get himself in this position.

“I’m proud of myself for getting this far, and hopefully next year I can compete again, and get more experience with this course, and with photoshop. So I can pursue a career in this type of field.”

Thursday, a small gathering was held to see if Price would place top three in it. Sadly, he didn’t make top three.

He’ll find out this weekend where he placed in the top 9.

Great Plains staff say they are extremely proud of him for making it this far.

