Rededication ceremony held for Lawton’s Greer Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rededication and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the recently resurfaced tennis courts of Lawton’s Greer Park.

The city recently leveled and resurfaced the eight courts as well as installed new poles, nets, LED lighting systems, a time-lock gate, new water fountains, signage, spectator benches.

The courts also have new landscaping, windscreens, repaired fencing and fresh paint.

This $320,000 project was approved by Lawton City Council in January and is funded through the 2015 CIP program.

“A healthy community values their youth,” Lawton ward one councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said. “That doesn’t mean grandma and grandpa can’t come out and play tennis with them but it’s really important for our youth to have these opportunities.”

Mayor Stan Booker and ward five councilman Allan Hampton also spoke about the exciting park renovations during Thursday’s ceremony.

The Lawton Parks & Recreation Director said he hopes the remodeled courts will allow them to host larger tournaments that bring more people to town.

The first tournament on the new courts will be the Summer Sizzler Tournament in July.

