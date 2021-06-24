Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show to mark fifth year in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 5th annual Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show is coming up this weekend in Duncan.

The event will take place Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

There will be live music, raffles, vendors, and a cornhole tournament.

For more information or to register for the car show, you can call 580-606-0183.

