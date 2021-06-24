Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show to mark fifth year in Duncan

By Rhiannon Poolaw and Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The 5th annual Tanner Shorter Scholarship Car Show is coming up this weekend in Duncan.

The event will take place Saturday, June 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fuqua Park in Duncan.

There will be live music, raffles, vendors, and a cornhole tournament.

For more information or to register for the car show, you can call 580-606-0183.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OBN found 12 pounds of meth during a search of a storage unit.
18 arrested in Comanche County meth bust
Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials are cautiously optimistic after celebrating being a...
COVID back at CCMH after a week without the virus
Domonique Cooper
Man charged for rape, burglary in Lawton
Mangum woman killed in Greer County crash
Fire crews were called to a house fire on Sedalia Wednesday afternoon.
Crews called to house fire in Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: An active weather pattern kicks off tomorrow evening ahead of another cold front
The City of Altus held a groundbreaking for Phase I of its Veterans Court housing development.
UPDATE: Altus starting phase one of veteran housing
Great Plains Tech Center student places in national skills competition
Great Plains Tech Center student places in national skills competition
Warrant issued in Lawton child abuse case