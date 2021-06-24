Expert Connections
Unemployment rate in Oklahoma down to 4%

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s unemployment rate fell below the national rate in May 2021.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said while the rate of unemployment fell in May to 4%, for the week ending June 12, the number of initial unemployment claims increased while the number of continued claims went down.

Pre-pandemic, Oklahoma’s unemployment rate sat at 3.1%.

For the week of June 12, the OESC reported that the number of initial unemployment claims reached 10,614. That number was up from the previous week’s 8,934. Continued claims, however, dropped from 35,797 the week before to 35,665.

Unemployment claims can be made online here.

