UPDATE: Altus starting phase one of veteran housing

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus held a groundbreaking for Phase I of its Veterans Court housing development.

The units will be placed on 200-acres of city-owned property east of Veterans Drive between Falcon Road and US Highway 62.

“The City will put in the infrastructure, then the contractor will come in and build single-story town houses. First phase is 56 units, once those a 75-percent full. He’ll build another 56 units, and so a total of 112. Then we’ll be looking for other phases, there’s room from somewhere between 250 and 300 housing units here.”

The units will range from one to three-bedroom homes.

In addition to the new units, a sports park will be added, along with some other things.

“We’ll also build trails where people can bicycle, or jog, or walk on the trails. Eventually, we’ll tie our trail system all together throughout the City of Altus,” Jones said.

Mayor Jack Smiley and Jones said they are excited this is finally happening, and proud of everyone who played a role in making all of this happen.

“What a great time to be Mayor right now. Taking care of a problem that has been in existence for decades, and we finally found a way to act on it and made sense through economic development,” Smiley said.

“It’s a collaboration of working with the city council, with the chamber of commerce, with the base, and the state of Oklahoma. It’s everybody coming together,” Jones said.

As of now, there’s no timeline on when the first set of units are expected to be completed.

