Veterans Council mourns death of Carolyn Stone

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Veterans Council is mourning the loss of the namesake of its Wall of Honor awards.

In a " target="_blank">Facebook post, the group announced the death of Carolyn Stone. She passed away yesterday, on her birthday at the age of 88.

The Carolyn Stone award was created to recognize those who go above and beyond the call of duty in the service of veterans.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.