Warrant issued in Lawton child abuse case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of child abuse in Lawton.

Toyyan Sears is charged with one count of felony child abuse.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the alleged victim had healing abrasions, bruising and scars all over her body that were “too numerous to count.”

Investigators said medical staff determined those injuries were the result of child abuse.

Sears faces a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.