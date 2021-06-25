Burning car starts multiple fires along I-44

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters in northern Comanche County were called to a strange scene as a burning vehicle started several grassfires before stopping along I-44.

The truck, which was being hauled on a trailer, caught fire around Elgin but continued south, starting several grassfires along the way.

Finally, the driver was able to pull off of I-44 at the Medicine Park exit and stop in a nearby parking lot. Firefighters were then able to catch up to the burning scene and get everything under control.

There were no reports of injuries and crews were able to stop all of the flames before they got out of control.

The cause of the fire was not known at the time of this story.

