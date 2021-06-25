Comanche Nation hosting arts and craft event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Elder’s Council is hosting an arts and craft show, and sale.

This is the first time they have hosted the event.

It’s being held at the Elder Council Office off of 10th and C Avenue in Lawton.

It features Comanche Nation elders that are 62-years-old or older.

Most of the ideas you can check out and even back are handmade by the them.

“And we just wanted to feature our elders because most of them are now vaccinated and ready to be out and about, and tired of sitting at home, so we’re just out here enjoying ourselves for the day,” Treasurer Phyllis Narcomey said.

They will be open Saturday, June 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

