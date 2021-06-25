‘Diamond Brigade’ welcomes new commander

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s 75th Field Artillery “Diamond” Brigade held a Change of Command Ceremony Friday morning at the Old Post Quadrangle.

This event was attended by Fort Sill leadership, as well as the Artillery Half Section horses and the 77th US Army Band providing music.

Outgoing commander Colonel Ryan E. McCormack welcomed incoming commander Colonel David A. Norris.

“I was not joking last week when I said the core of the Army has the right man for the job to help change our culture and perspective on how leaders will earn the trust of our soldiers and build cohesive teams and readiness we need to meet our nation’s requirements.”

The 75th Field Artillery “Diamond” Brigade is in its 100th year of existence training and preparing Soldiers for combat.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.