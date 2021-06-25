Expert Connections
‘End of Watch’ motorcycle ride stops at Fort Sill to remember officer

By Rhiannon Poolaw and Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is remembered fallen police officer Captain Billy Allen, Sr on Friday.

Allen passed away in December from complications due to COVID-19.

A group of motorcyclists traveling across the country on the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember” stopped by Friday morning to pay their respects.

The group met with the Fort Sill Police department and fellow officers as well as their survivors.

“It’s really important. I don’t think we should forget anybody but more importantly I did this to allow the departments to voice their hurt. Just like the chief said he got 147 letters when Captain Billy died. But each department is similar,” Chairman and Founder Jherut Shah said. “They receive all these condolences but I wanted them to all know that the hurt is nationwide. I wanted the officers to be able to talk about it because we do hold everything in and no express our feelings. And more importantly I wanted the survivors to know we’re not going to forget their loved ones.”

Shah is the chairman and founder of the End of Watch Ride to Remember and former law enforcement himself.

He retired in 2017 from a sheriffs department in Washington state.

They are traveling 22-thousand-500 miles in 84 days to 194 departments to honor 339 law enforcement officers who passed away in 2020.

