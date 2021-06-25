LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! Today will be another hot day with sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 90s with south winds picking up at 10 to 20 mph. Heat index values will remain between 100 and 105 so it will feel very hot and muggy. If you have any outdoor plans today, make sure you are staying hydrated and applying plenty of sunscreen. Temperatures will begin to drop throughout tonight as cloud cover will increase with a few showers and storms developing off a surface trough which could impact northern Texoma. Isolated strong storms are possible with the main threats including hail up to quarter size and wind up to 60 mph.

Tomorrow morning, the front will slowly move south and the rain associated with it is expected to remain along and north of I-40. However, the Low Level Jet will ramp up during the afternoon and evening allowing for scattered-to-numerous showers and storms to develop across Texoma. It would be a good idea to have an umbrella or rain coat with you if you plan on attending the Freedom Festival tomorrow here in Lawton. Also, have an alternative plan in place if any storm becomes strong or severe throughout Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Most of Texoma is also in a slight risk for flash flooding as some of these storms will produce heavy amounts of rainfall. This is due to a stalled cold front across Texoma which means more showers and storms could develop along the front. The timing of the front will depend on where the heavier amounts of rain will produce.

Behind the front temperatures are expected to be unseasonably cool with highs in the low 80s Sunday through Thursday of next week. A high amount of moisture will remain in place keeping rain chances in the forecast for the next two weeks.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker

