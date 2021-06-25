Expert Connections
‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion Jack Ingram dies at 84

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1975, file photo, Jack Ingram gives his wife, Aline, a big hug after accepting the trophy from his victory in the Permatex 300 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 84.(BL | AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84.

No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death.

Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record.

Kyle Busch now holds the record.

Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

