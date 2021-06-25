Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.(NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing a woman who was shopping at a beauty supply store in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.

You can see the woman say something to the man, who police say then ran away.

According to the NYPD Crime Stopper unit, the incident happened Wednesday around 2 p.m. at Jota Jota Beauty Supply.

Law enforcement is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online or by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant issued in Lawton child abuse case
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
OU Chief Covid Officer addresses Delta strain in Oklahoma
Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials are cautiously optimistic after celebrating being a...
COVID back at CCMH after a week without the virus
The Freedom Festival is set to take place Saturday.
Freedom Festival set for this weekend

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in El Paso, Texas, on Friday as part of her border tour.
Harris arrives, speaks in El Paso ahead of border tour
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
4 dead in Florida condo building collapse, 159 remain missing
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony at the...
Harris ‘glad’ to be at border, expects ‘good, productive day’
Mary Garcia (left) and Melinda Rodriguez (right) face several charges for organized retail theft.
Women accused of stealing $100K in merchandise from Walmarts across 5 states
Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Rescuers focus on detecting sounds of survivors in rubble