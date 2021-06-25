No need for cash at turnpikes soon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Major changes to turnpikes across Oklahoma are coming next month. They will no longer accept cash payments.

The Kilpatrick turnpike in Oklahoma City will be the first to be converted.

Next year, the changes will come to the H-E Bailey turnpike in Walters, and the Creek Turnpike in Tulsa.

The rest will be converted over the next four to five years.

The days of scrambling for change or looking for dollars bills in your wallet to pay to cruise down Oklahoma highways are coming to an end as cash collecting lanes are getting blocked.

“What will happen is all traffic will go through the pikepass lanes. We of course have cameras in those lanes. We will take a picture of the license plate, and then we will send the registered owner of the vehicle an invoice in a month time, and then they will be about to pay that invoice for their travel on the turnpike system,” Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, Director of Communications Jack Damrill said.

Rates will be higher for drivers who don’t have a pikepass.

That’s because they’re having to factor in mailing costs and hire more employees to manage the new system.

But, there are still ways to save money.

“I want to make travelers aware that they will have the option to pay a discounted rate off of their full platepay rate. So, if they pay early we’re going to push out an app within the year, and then also through a website they will be able to go in early, and pay early, and if they do that they would receive a discount off of that full fair in platepay,” Damrill said.

Pikepass rates will not see an increase.

Damrill is encouraging anyone that is currently paying with cash to go ahead and get a pikepass because of better discounts that are offered.

A local tag agency owner explains how easy it is to get one.

“So, it’s very simple. You just go online to pikepass.com to open up the account if you don’t already have one. Once you open the account, you just go in and fill out all of your information, and mark pick-up,” Jennifer Dyer said.

Eventually, the turnpike authority will begin removing the toll booths and cash machine lanes from the highways.

“Near Lawton, the Walters toll plaza which is underneath the bridge right now. That will go out from underneath the bridge. There will not be a toll plaza right there any longer. We will eventually put up what we call gantries, over the road signage that will have the camera’s on them,” Damrill said.

