Waurika holding park opening and dedication

By Rhiannon Poolaw and Jarred Burk
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A grand opening and dedication ceremony is planned for the newly renovated Sorosis Park in Waurika this weekend.

The park was originally developed by the Sorosis Club 17 years ago and needed some updates.

The City of Waurika and the Parks Committee invested about $145,000 in making a beautiful place for families to gather and have a quiet picnic, events or meetings.

The renovation of the park started in 2019 with a mural depicting life on the Chisholm Trail created by renowned artist and Walters native, Dr. Bob Palmer.

They have since added many features including brick wall around the park with seating for more than 100 people.

“Well I don’t think that you can overstate the importance of having event venues for any community. And also, just taking care of our green space, and creating more spaces like it,” Monica Bartling said.

The grand opening will be Saturday and everyone is invited out.

Fish, calf fries and live entertainment start at 5:30 p.m. but the actual dedication by Waurika native and Senator Chris Kidd will start at 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Bob Palmer will also be at the ceremony to sign his mural and sell books of his artwork.

There will be a homemade ice cream contest. It’s $5 to sample ice cream and donations only for fish and calf fries.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

