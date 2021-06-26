7News First Alert Weather: Keep an eye on the radar as storms increase in coverage throughout the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a ‘Marginal Risk’ is in place from a Chickasha-Crowell line and northwest with a ‘Slight Risk’ in place for Beckham County. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible throughout the late evening hours with the main threats including large hail and damaging wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

On Saturday, showers and storms will gradually increase in coverage throughout the afternoon and into the evening. As a surface trough and a cold front move closer to Texoma strong-to-severe storms will be possible with the main threats including hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts ranging anywhere from 60-80 mph. Heavy rainfall is expected and minor flooding could become an issue for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage. Highs will top out in the low 90s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Download our First Alert 7 Weather App to keep an eye on the radar and take advantage of our personalized weather engage videos.

The cold front will stall out over the area allowing for multiple rounds of showers and storms to continue on Sunday and even into early next week. Through Tuesday, models estimate anywhere between 1.5′'-4.0′' of rain. Clouds will stick around and showers and storms will be possible through the middle of next week, therefore an unseasonably cool weather pattern will be in place with highs topping out in the low 80s each day.

