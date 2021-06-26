Expert Connections
By Emma Landeros
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today expect mostly cloudy skies with the chance for showers and storms throughout the day with higher rain chances increasing this afternoon and into the evening. Highs will stay in the low 90s with winds from the south at 10-15 mph. As a surface trough and a cold front move closer to Texoma, strong-to-severe storms will be possible with main threats including hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts ranging anywhere from 60-80 mph. Heavy rainfall is expected and minor flooding could become an issue for low lying areas and areas with poor drainage. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of Texoma until tomorrow evening. If you have any outdoor plans today or tomorrow, make sure and grab an umbrella and also a raincoat!

The cold front will stall out over the area allowing for multiple rounds of showers and storms to continue on Sunday and even into early next week. Clouds will stick around for the next few days with unseasonably cool temperatures in the low 80s each day.

Make sure to download our First Alert 7 Weather App to keep an eye on the radar and stay updated with any changes in our forecast.

Have a great weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

First Alert Weather