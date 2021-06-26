First Alert Weather 7News: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A stationary front to the north and west of Texoma, along with lots of moisture and outflow boundaries from last nights and this mornings storms to act as a catalyst, we expect to see widespread showers and storms for the rest of the overnight hours. Hazards include 60-80 mph winds, up to golf-ball sized hail, and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding. 2-4″ of rainfall is expected across Texoma through the next few days, putting low-lying areas and creeks/streams at risk for flooding. Currently there is a flood watch in effect for most of Texoma until tomorrow evening. Tonight’s showers and storms look to persist until dawn tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will see a break in the heavy rain in the morning and afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are still expected during this time, but not as widespread as today. Stronger storms will kick back up overnight into Monday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low-80s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Rain is expected everyday for the upcoming week. Scattered showers and storms are currently the forecast for next week, but strong storms cannot be ruled out. This un-summer-like weather will keep temperatures in the 80s, only getting as high as the mid-upper 80s by the end of next week.

