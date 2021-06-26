Trial ordered for man charged with infant’s death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County judge has ordered a man to stand trial for the death of a three-month-old in Lawton last December.

Wallace Clay III is accused of shaking the infant, resulting in the child being taken to a hospital. The baby died a few days later. Clay is charged with second-degree murder

A judge is scheduled to set a trial date during Clay’s formal arraignment on July 22nd.

