Trial ordered for man charged with infant’s death

Wallace Clay III (Comanche County Detention Center)
By KSWO-Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County judge has ordered a man to stand trial for the death of a three-month-old in Lawton last December.

Wallace Clay III is accused of shaking the infant, resulting in the child being taken to a hospital. The baby died a few days later. Clay is charged with second-degree murder

A judge is scheduled to set a trial date during Clay’s formal arraignment on July 22nd.

