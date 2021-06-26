Woman damages Bishop Public Schools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands of dollars worth of damage was done at Bishop Public Schools and authorities are asking for your help identifying who’s responsible.

It happened on May 29, around 9:30 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma released video today, showing the woman walking around the school.

They say she turned off the breaker box outside, causing damage in property loss to the cafeteria’s food and drink section.

If you know who she is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit a tip through the 355-INFO app or their website.

You’ll remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

