Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman damages Bishop Public Schools

Crime Stoppers of SWOK needs your help identifying this woman.
Crime Stoppers of SWOK needs your help identifying this woman.(Source: Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thousands of dollars worth of damage was done at Bishop Public Schools and authorities are asking for your help identifying who’s responsible.

It happened on May 29, around 9:30 p.m.

Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma released video today, showing the woman walking around the school.

They say she turned off the breaker box outside, causing damage in property loss to the cafeteria’s food and drink section.

If you know who she is, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO or submit a tip through the 355-INFO app or their website.

You’ll remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant issued in Lawton child abuse case
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
OU Chief Covid Officer addresses Delta strain in Oklahoma
Surveillance video shows a man walk up behind a woman bending over and lick her backside.
Man wanted for licking woman’s backside at a beauty supply store
Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials are cautiously optimistic after celebrating being a...
COVID back at CCMH after a week without the virus

Latest News

Wallace Clay III (Comanche County Detention Center)
Trial ordered for man charged with infant’s death
Furry Friend Friday
Furry Friend Friday: June 25
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Keep an eye on the radar as storms increase in coverage throughout the weekend
Major changes to turnpikes across Oklahoma are coming next month. They will no longer accept...
No need for cash at turnpikes soon