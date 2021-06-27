Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast(6/27AM)

Showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day with unseasonably cooler temperatures
By Emma Landeros
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Sunday! Earlier this morning, strong-to-severe storms moved across Texoma bringing lots of heavy rainfall and damaging winds. So far, we have seen between 2 to almost 6″ of rain across areas in Texoma. Flooding will continue to be a concern impacting small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. A Flood watch continues for most of Texoma until 6 this evening as showers continue to form across our area. Highs today will stay in the mid-to-low 80s with southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We will see a break in the heavy rain in the morning and afternoon. Isolated showers and storms are still expected during this time, but not as widespread as we saw in the early hours this morning. Stronger storms will kick back up overnight into Monday. Highs tomorrow will be in the low-80s with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Rain is expected everyday for the upcoming week. Scattered showers and storms are currently the forecast for next week, but strong storms cannot be ruled out. Unseasonably cool temperatures will continue throughout the rest up your week with highs in the mid-to-low 80s.

Stay weather aware and remember the phrase Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

