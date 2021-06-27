First Alert Weather 7News: Scattered Showers and Storms Start Up Again Early Tomorrow Morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

This afternoon and evening will feature mostly cloudy skies, giving us a relief in all the rain we have seen the past couple days. Reports of anywhere between 2″ to 7″ of rain have been recorded, and a flood watch is still in effect until tomorrow morning. Low lying areas, roads, and creeks/streams are vulnerable to flooding, so be aware when driving this evening and turn around if you see any roads or paths underwater. A stationary front is overhead Texoma, and will continue to remain over the parts of western and central Oklahoma until the middle of this week. A nearby MCV will continue to bring isolated showers and storms across Texoma as we head into the late night hours. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s and upper 60s

By overnight into Monday morning, scattered showers and storms will return, with some being strong. They will move across Texoma from the north and west along residual outflow boundaries from previous storms and the MCV throughout the day. No severe weather is expected. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

Rain chances are in the forecast everyday for the upcoming week thanks to the stationary front on top of Oklahoma. The front should move out of Texoma by the middle of the week, but a deepening trough from the north will continue to allow showers and storms until the weekend. Rain chances should decrease significantly by this weekend, hopefully giving us dry weather for the 4th of July next Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid-80s this week, and we don’t look to rebound to the 90s until the following week. Once the rain moves out by the end of the week, enjoy the un-summer-like weather before hot temperatures return!

