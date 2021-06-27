Lawton Community Theatre looks forward to 70th season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre is wrapping up their 69th season this weekend with a production of Winnie the Pooh after an uncertain year.

“The sun will come out tomorrow.” That what leaders at Lawton Community Theatre kept reminding themselves over the course of the pandemic.

Now as they head into the 70th season, Managing Director Chance Harmon said, what better way to get started than with Annie the Musical?

“I am most looking forward to seeing our patrons, our volunteer actors and our musicians walking through those doors and all of us can be together,” Harmon said.

In an industry that relies on audiences and crowds, it wasn’t an easy task for LCT to stay afloat, but the creative minds found ways around the COVID restrictions.

According to Harmon, not every theater was fortunate enough to experience the same fate.

“We were very lucky,” Harmon said. “We had a couple of chances to be at McMahon Auditorium. We’re only a 180 seat theater, where they [McMahon] seat a lot more, and we were able to spread out. Then when we were locked down, we did things virtually.”

Perhaps the biggest upcoming change for LCT will be their move to the National Guard Armory in Elmer Thomas Park.

Recently, Lawton City Council voted unanimously for the organization to take over the empty building.

“We’ve always needed a bigger space,” Harmon said. “We’re outgrowing this one. Not only because it floods here but we have wonderful ideas for children’s programming and bigger shows.”

Allison Offield’s played lead roles in LCT productions through the years, and even served as a board member. When asked to take on the role of president for the next season, she never hesitated to step up to the plate.

Offield said she’s looking forward to being back where she belongs, with her theater community.

“So many of us missed being able to be on stage,” Offield said. “We have that creative soul that we like to share with people in one way or another.”

They’ll close out their 70th season next year with the Wizard of Oz.

There’s one more chance to catch the children’s production of Winnie the Pooh Sunday at 2 p.m. at the theater.

Tickets are sold online at lawtoncommunitytheatre.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.