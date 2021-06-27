Lawton event held to help boost community organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted the “Get Involved” event to help increase participation in local organizations that focus on community work Saturday.

Those that came out were able to learn about how they could become involved with those organizations as well as shop at local fundraiser booths and enjoy lunch.

Kat Funaki, President and Co-host of “Get Involved” said, “Especially after 2020 there’s so many organizations that need help with funding, and volunteers. Volunteers are hard to come by, but we were really hoping to get a few signs or at least make a few connections for the local organizations that were here today.”

If you missed the event but still want to get involved with any of the organizations, you can visit the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church Facebook page.

