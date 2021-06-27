Expert Connections
Lawton Police Department investigating incident with man sent to hospital

By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police responded to an assault Saturday morning at 15th and Williams Avenue.

It happened around 11:00 A.M. When officers arrived they found a man who had been slashed with a gardening tool. He was taken to the hospital.

Lawton tells us a juvenile was the one who slashed the older man, but they believe it was in self defense.

We will keep you updated about this story when we learn more about it.

